Félix Tshisekedi used his last trip to the US in September, when he attended the UN General Assembly, to continue to advocate against Rwanda’s involvement with the M23 – an accusation that Kigali denies.

On this occasion, a tripartite meeting, organised at France’s initiative, took place between Presidents Emmanuel Macron, Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame.

This meeting notably addressed the issue of withdrawing the rebels who, at the time, mostly controlled the town of Bunagana.

Two and a half months later, Tshisekedi is back in the US and the M23 is situated about 20km from Goma.