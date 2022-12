Successive periods of Covid-19 lockdown have crowned the era of almost-everything digital. Beyond the video meetings, digital diplomacy has imposed itself, for better or worse, offering direct and instant communication between citizens as well as manipulation via fake news.

Without imposing a value judgement, and while waiting to see what “Musk management” will do with Twitter, the website www.twiplomacy.com offers statistics evaluating the digital influence of every head of state on the little blue bird platform…

Not surprisingly, the ranking is influenced by the number of people in the concerned countries and their level of connectedness.