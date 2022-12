Born in March 1952, the specifics of Tinubu’s ancestry, early life and primary education have remained a subject of debate for the last 22 years.

But one aspect of his life that has remained indubitable is his doggedness and determination to succeed and an ability to wriggle out of problematic situations, a quality that has always put his opponents on the back foot.

In a rare interview with The News Magazine back in 2012, Tinubu for the first time spoke about his early years and how he made his way to the United States with some friends in the 1970s and began doing menial jobs to make ends meet.

Slapped and fired