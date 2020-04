case by case

For a while untouched by the coronavirus pandemic, the whole continent is now affected by the spread of Covid-19.

How are countries resisting the pandemic? Our interactive map, updated once a day Monday to Friday, shows the number of cases, deaths and recoveries.

Avoid widespread contagion at all costs and limit the number of cases: On the African continent, where the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 remains low, national authorities are trying, through more or less restrictive measures, to curb the spread of the virus.

This evolving map provides a real-time overview of the state of progress of the disease.

It focuses on three variables:

the number of deaths linked to the virus,

the total number of cases declared since the beginning of the epidemic,

and the number of recoveries recorded.

By moving your mouse over each country, you can view details of this information by country, as well as the different restriction measures put in place.

The colour of the map is graduated according to the number of deaths.