Morocco-Cuba: The Habanos cigar legal imbroglio, explained

The affair has kept the business community and legal experts on tenterhooks for several years.

It all began in 2011 when Omar Zahraoui, a Moroccan then aged 20, created a company called Habanos SA, just like the famous Cuban brand.

Its purpose: manufacturing cigars, an industry to which the young entrepreneur was until then a complete stranger.

Although the Cuban brand had been a protected denomination of origin (French acronym DOP) since 1994, Zahraoui still managed to register his trade name with the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC) and even to obtain, in 2015, an authorisation for the wholesale distribution of manufactured tobacco from Morocco’s industry ministry.