WHERE THERE'S SMOKE...

Morocco-Cuba: The Habanos cigar legal imbroglio, explained

By Bilal Mousjid
Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:45

Cuban cigar on table, Cuba (photo: AFP)

Habanos, a young Moroccan company, claims to manufacture Moroccan cigars and accuses the famous Cuban brand of the same name of unfair competition. We take a closer look at an extraordinary legal drama.

The affair has kept the business community and legal experts on tenterhooks for several years.

It all began in 2011 when Omar Zahraoui, a Moroccan then aged 20, created a company called Habanos SA, just like the famous Cuban brand.

Its purpose: manufacturing cigars, an industry to which the young entrepreneur was until then a complete stranger.

Although the Cuban brand had been a protected denomination of origin (French acronym DOP) since 1994, Zahraoui still managed to register his trade name with the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC) and even to obtain, in 2015, an authorisation for the wholesale distribution of manufactured tobacco from Morocco’s industry ministry.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business