Xu/Xinhua Morocco and state-owned defence industry giant China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) are currently engaged in a high-level armament purchasing deal, according to reports from Tactical Report.

Morocco is believed to be interested by China’s recent investments in armament development.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports that between 2016-20, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) acquired 99.5% of their weapons from the US (90%), France (9.2%), and the UK (0.3%).

The FD-2000B System