North Africa and coronavirus: “massively insufficient” measures

By Anne-Marie Bissada
Posted on Friday, 24 April 2020 21:50, updated on Saturday, 25 April 2020 00:30

How is North Africa faring during the COVID-19 crisis?

The global pandemic of coronavirus may be waning in Asia and Europe, but it’s hasn’t quite peaked across Africa, and in particular North Africa.

How is the region dealing with a sudden drop from tourism, oil and investment? Are governments trusted by their people to make the right decisions?

We talk about North Africa with a focus on Egypt with Mohamed el Dahshan, devlopment economist and founder and managing director of Oxcon to find out more.

 

