North Africa and coronavirus: “massively insufficient” measures

“This is a crisis where we need to act now” – IMF’s Abebe Selassie
The sub-Saharan economy is set to shrink by 1.6% in 2020, and real per capita income to fall by even more -- 3.9% on average, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
