US-Africa Summit: Biden touts $15bn in new deals

It was undoubtedly the main attraction of President Joe Biden’s US-Africa Leaders Summit.

President Biden himself capped the event with several announcements, including significant new government loans and grants for African projects and enhanced cooperation with the fledgling African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The president is also expected to announce a multi-country visit to Africa next year, US news site Axios reported this week – Biden’s first to the continent, except for a brief stop in Egypt for COP27.