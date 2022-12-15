catch up

US-Africa Summit: Biden touts $15bn in new deals

By Julian Pecquet, Romain Gras
Posted on Thursday, 15 December 2022 09:24

U.S. President Biden addresses 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers keynote remarks at a U.S.-Africa Business forum at the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On Wednesday, 14 December, the US hosted its much-anticipated US-Africa Business Forum, complete with a ”deal room” where more than $15bn worth of new trade and investment partnerships were announced throughout the day. We detail the deals.

It was undoubtedly the main attraction of President Joe Biden’s US-Africa Leaders Summit.

President Biden himself capped the event with several announcements, including significant new government loans and grants for African projects and enhanced cooperation with the fledgling African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The president is also expected to announce a multi-country visit to Africa next year, US news site Axios reported this week – Biden’s first to the continent, except for a brief stop in Egypt for COP27.

