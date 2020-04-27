Egypt’s CIB has foothold in Kenya after acquisition of Mayfair Bank

Coronavirus: South African mining losses sealed from lockdown
The partial easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions is likely too little, too late to save smaller South African miners and supply companies.
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Monday, 27 April 2020 15:33
Egypt's largest private bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), acquired a majority stake in a Kenyan bank on Friday, gaining a foothold in Nairobi.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced that CIB had acquired 51% of Mayfair Bank – one of the youngest banks in the country – at $35.35m. “CIB is the first Egyptian bank to establish a presence in Kenya,” the regulator said, adding it would “anchor CIB’s expansion in East Africa”, and “strengthen the trade and investment ties between Kenya and Egypt.”
The three-year-old Mayfair Bank was one of the youngest and smallest banks in Kenya, with an estimated market share of 0.17%.
Although far smaller than most other lenders in the country, it had positioned itself as a niche bank, providing financial services to high-net worth individuals and corporates.
Since the rapid collapse of three banks in the mid-2010s, Kenya’s banking regulator has been pushing for reorganization. Under the directives of the Central Bank of Kenya’s Governor Patrick Njoroge, CBK stopped issuing new banking licenses, lobbied for the removal of rate caps, and pushed for stronger banking practices and market reorganisation.
CIB’s presence will drive up competition, as Nairobi’s financial services face mixed fortunes.
Hisham Ezz Al Arab, Chairman and Managing Director of CIB, said the purchase was part of the bank’s strategy to expand in Africa. This strategy is based on a confidence of the continent’s growing promises and opportunities.
Ezz Al Arab said the CIB’s acquisition of Mayfair Bank complements its expansion plans across Africa. CIB is looking to take further advantage of regional and continental integration and supports intra-regional trade.
Both countries are members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
CIB will need to wrestle for market space from Kenya’s biggest banks, which have also been expanding, restructuring and rebranding in the recent past.
While the pandemic has hurt businesses, it has also given the regulator space to limit the growth of small fintech companies that had taken a large chunk of the credit market. To improve credit access during the lockdown, the government locked many fintech companies from credit reference bureaus, increasing their risk levels.
Meanwhile, the Central Bank suspended Absa Bank from foreign exchange trades for a week in mid-April saying it failed to “to provide information about some specific foreign exchange trades” it did in March.
The suspension is a bumpy start for Absa, which rebranded itself, in February after operating as ‘Barclays’ in Kenya for more than a century.
