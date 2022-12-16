South Africa: Paul Mashatile has the most to win and lose from ANC’s weekend elective conference

Ethiopia: WHO’s Tedros speaks out on murder of his uncle in Tigray
At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus achieved celebrity status, which is rare among international ... civil servants. His updates on the spread of the virus made headlines worldwide and he hosted figures as diverse as Emmanuel Macron and Lady Gaga to boost the fight against it. His remarks on the Tigray civil war, however, were not always warmly received in his home country Ethiopia. Even so, his latest comments on Tigray show how close to home the conflict has become for him.