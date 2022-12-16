conference preview

South Africa: Paul Mashatile has the most to win and lose from ANC’s weekend elective conference

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Friday, 16 December 2022 07:00

Paul Mashatile, of the African National Congress (ANC), at Parliament in Cape Town in 14 February 2018.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa fairly assured of getting a second term as South Africa's governing African National Congress president at the party's conference this weekend, all eyes are on the man who is in the lead to be his deputy and possible successor - the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile.

61-year-old Mashatile will go to the opening of the conference on Friday morning (16 December) as the second-most popular person in the party. Ramaphosa received the highest number of branch nominations – a total of 2037 for the position of president – while Mashatile came in at 1791 nominations, for the position of deputy president.

