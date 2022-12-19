Papperitz, the president of the Southern Africa German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who is also the MD of medical tech specialist company B Braun in Southern Africa, spoke to The Africa Report on the closing day of the German-African Business Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
South Africa: Smoother work permit system needed to bridge skills gap
South Africa needs to embrace foreign skills to address the country’s knowledge gap by fixing its visa and work permit system, says Jens Papperitz.