South Africa: Smoother work permit system needed to bridge skills gap

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Monday, 19 December 2022 12:31

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the nomination process of the top African National Congress (ANC) officials in the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 18, 2022. REUTERS

South Africa needs to embrace foreign skills to address the country’s knowledge gap by fixing its visa and work permit system, says Jens Papperitz.

Papperitz, the president of the Southern Africa German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who is also the MD of medical tech specialist company B Braun in Southern Africa, spoke to The Africa Report on the closing day of the German-African Business Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

