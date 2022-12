Dames is the former CEO of the troubled South African power utility. But on the sidelines of the German-African Business Summit, he tells The Africa Report: “I don’t comment on issues of Eskom.”

A few moments earlier, Dames was a discussant in an energy panel, sharing the stage with Rainer Baake, Germany’s special envoy for the Just Transition Partnership with South Africa. Baake is the erstwhile energy state secretary in Germany.