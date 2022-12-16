Ghana-Burkina: Akufo-Addo’s ‘Russia mercenaries’ comment sparks diplomatic rift

Speaking at a session during the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo alleged that Burkina Faso has given out a mine as payment for the Russians’ service.

“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there,” he said.

“I believe a mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. The Prime minister of Burkina Faso in the last 10 days has been in Moscow.