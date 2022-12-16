cold war thinking

Ghana-Burkina: Akufo-Addo’s ‘Russia mercenaries’ comment sparks diplomatic rift

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Friday, 16 December 2022 17:13

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, interviewed by The Africa Report in Paris on 13 October 2022
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, interviewed by The Africa Report in Paris on 13 October 2022 (Photo: Vincent Fournier for JAMG)

Burkina Faso has summoned Ghana’s ambassador in Ouagadougou for questioning over president Akufo-Addo’s allegation that it has hired ‘Russian mercenaries’ to fight insurgency in the country. The move is the latest in what may be a brewing diplomatic row between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking at a session during the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo alleged that Burkina Faso has given out a mine as payment for the Russians’ service.

“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there,” he said.

“I believe a mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. The Prime minister of Burkina Faso in the last 10 days has been in Moscow.

