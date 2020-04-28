Coronavirus: Woolworths small-shop formats well suited to post-pandemic

Egypt’s CIB has foothold in Kenya after acquisition of Mayfair Bank
Egypt's largest private bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), acquired a majority stake in a Kenyan bank on Friday, gaining a foothold in Nairobi.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 14:04
South African convenience food shopping is a more likely long-term winner from COVID-19 and social distancing than online retail.
Online shopping has never been as widely used in South Africa as in Europe or the US. Inability for the customer to get exactly they want without substitution is one reason for this, says Alec Abraham, senior equity analyst at Sasfin Bank in Johannesburg.
The majority of the population will never be able to afford the technology for online shopping, or to pay for a delivery, he says.
“South African food is not an online market.” So for a retailer to beef up its online presence would be a “misallocation of capital,” he argues. “It’s not viable to scale up.”
There are aspects of online food shopping that have potential for growth, such as third-party delivery, he says. But a telling sign is that none of the food retailers are willing to disclose the profits earned from online food.
The route to profitable growth in food retail, Abraham says, is the use of smaller convenience stores. Rather than one weekly large shop, people who can afford to want to buy fresh, healthier produce more often.
Woolworths has been aggressive in rolling out smaller formats and is “the leader by a mile in terms of quality and convenience,” having displaced Spar, says Abraham.
The pandemic has shown that food retailers have not invested in the necessary infrastructure to be able to handle large online volumes, says Lulama Qongqo, investment analyst at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town.
The fact that Pick n Pay had a decentralised system has counted against them, says Abraham. Only recently have Pick n Pay clearly understood that centralised distribution is needed to support smaller stores.
The company had too much invested in the old system to easily abandon it and so is “very much the latecomer.”
Fast food restaurants are likely to be among the losers from healthier diets and local stores, he says. They have already been under pressure as they grapple with a client base that has seen income per head in decline.
“I expect that we are likely to see some more restaurant closures,” as a result of the lockdown.
Bottom line: South Africa’s retailers need to work out how to supply local stores with fresh produce rather than chasing an online market which isn’t big enough.
