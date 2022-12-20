David Murathe (the Jubilee party vice-chairman) and Jeremiah Kioni (the party secretary-general) say Odinga, who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times, remains the right person to represent the coalition, unless he decides otherwise.
Kenya: Ex-president Kenyatta’s Jubilee party backs Raila for top seat in 2027 election
Senior political leaders from former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee party, a major affiliate of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, says veteran politician Raila Odinga remains their preferred candidate for Kenya's 2027 elections.