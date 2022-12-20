Sixth attempt?

Kenya: Ex-president Kenyatta’s Jubilee party backs Raila for top seat in 2027 election

By Victor Abuso
Posted on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 11:34

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga, of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, salutes his supporters at a public rally to protest the government's "hounding" of four election commissioners, at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya December 7, 2022. REUTERS

Senior political leaders from former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee party, a major affiliate of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, says veteran politician Raila Odinga remains their preferred candidate for Kenya's 2027 elections.

David Murathe (the Jubilee party vice-chairman) and Jeremiah Kioni (the party secretary-general) say Odinga, who has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times, remains the right person to represent the coalition, unless he decides otherwise.

