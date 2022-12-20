On 20 October, the State Department expressed its regret over the results of the decisions made within Chad to authorise Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno to formally vie for the presidency.
Chad: General Déby sought to allay US’ fears over instability
Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Sudan - four nations that have been familiar with coup d’états within the last few years - were excluded from the Biden administration’s summit invitation. Chad, however, a country maintaining membership in the African Union as a benchmark requirement, was invited to the dance.