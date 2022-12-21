Sometimes, musicians are lucky to create an all-time fan favourite, one that becomes the most notable work of their career – the soundtrack of a season.
CAC Good Women’s Choir: What Christmas sounds like
Forty-five years ago, a group of middle-aged Nigerian women who all worshipped at the Christ Apostolic Church recorded what was meant for their fellow congregants. Many years later, Odun Nlo Sopin (The Year Is Coming To An End in the Yoruba language) remains an all-time classic, spanning several generations and multiple iterations of Christianity.