CAC Good Women’s Choir: What Christmas sounds like

By Jídé Taiwo
Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 15:16

Singer Mariah Carey performs at the lighting ceremony for the 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan in New York City, December 3, 2014. REUTERS

Forty-five years ago, a group of middle-aged Nigerian women who all worshipped at the Christ Apostolic Church recorded what was meant for their fellow congregants. Many years later, Odun Nlo Sopin (The Year Is Coming To An End in the Yoruba language) remains an all-time classic, spanning several generations and multiple iterations of Christianity.

Sometimes, musicians are lucky to create an all-time fan favourite, one that becomes the most notable work of their career – the soundtrack of a season.

