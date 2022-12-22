Cash Crunch

Nigeria: Fintech growth in peril due to central bank’s cash withdrawal limits

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:57

New 1000 naira note. REUTERS

Limits on cash withdrawals imposed by Nigeria’s central bank put the growth of the country’s fintech industry at risk, Victor Olojo, president of Nigeria’s Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents, tells The Africa Report.

The central bank said on December 6 that it would reduce limits with effect on 9 January. Individuals will only be able to withdraw 100,000 naira ($224) per week, with a daily limit of 20,000. The previous weekly limit was 2.5m naira. Corporates will be restricted to 500,000 naira per week, versus a previous daily limit of 3m naira.

