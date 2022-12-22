The central bank said on December 6 that it would reduce limits with effect on 9 January. Individuals will only be able to withdraw 100,000 naira ($224) per week, with a daily limit of 20,000. The previous weekly limit was 2.5m naira. Corporates will be restricted to 500,000 naira per week, versus a previous daily limit of 3m naira.
Nigeria: Fintech growth in peril due to central bank’s cash withdrawal limits
Limits on cash withdrawals imposed by Nigeria’s central bank put the growth of the country’s fintech industry at risk, Victor Olojo, president of Nigeria’s Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents, tells The Africa Report.