During the organisation’s 54th annual general meeting at the Air Senegal headquarters in Dakar from 11 to 13 December, Berthé was reappointed to head the general secretariat of the Association of African Airlines (Afraa) for a second five-year term.
‘Africa cannot have 54 air hubs,’ says Afraa’s Secretary-General Abderrahmane Berthé
Afraa’s Secretary-General Abderrahmane Berthé is familiar with the tug-of-war between liberalisation and protectionism that has been tearing the African aviation sector apart for more than 20 years. He has no illusions about a market that is both fragile and essential to the continent's development.