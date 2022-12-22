full in-tray

South Africa: What’s next for Ramaphosa after his ANC victory?

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2022 12:39

Newly re-elected president of the African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the close of the 55th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 20, 2022. REUTERS

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has been returned by his party, the governing African National Congress (ANC), for a second term, with top party officials in his corner. However, the number of tainted leaders in the party's powerful national executive committee seem to indicate that his "renewal" project hasn't taken root as yet, and his next cabinet reshuffle could be tricky.

On the morning of 19 December, it took Ramaphosa a second or two to realise that his name was being called from the podium as the winner at the ANC’s elective conference. Moments before, he’d vacated the stage together with his fellow leaders in anticipation of the results.

