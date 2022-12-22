On the morning of 19 December, it took Ramaphosa a second or two to realise that his name was being called from the podium as the winner at the ANC’s elective conference. Moments before, he’d vacated the stage together with his fellow leaders in anticipation of the results.
South Africa: What’s next for Ramaphosa after his ANC victory?
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has been returned by his party, the governing African National Congress (ANC), for a second term, with top party officials in his corner. However, the number of tainted leaders in the party's powerful national executive committee seem to indicate that his "renewal" project hasn't taken root as yet, and his next cabinet reshuffle could be tricky.