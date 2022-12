For the first time since former Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 2008 trip to Moscow, an Algerian head of state is expected for an official Russian state visit. While the official date and main subject matter for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Russia remains to be seen, it is almost assured that the war in Ukraine and the potential for new geopolitical, economic partnerships will be a topic for discussion, along with the possibility for new arms deals.