Several officers who spoke to The Africa Report say the government has not paid the arrears, between January and June, for officers who had been promoted two years ago.

“When [Musiliu] Smith was Inspector General, this was how the matter started. Like play like play the police refused to go to work. They remained quietly in their houses and offices. There is a rumour ongoing now that such a thing will come up again,” a police officer tells The Africa Report.

President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2021 approved a 20% salary increase for the police officers, in response to one of the key demands of the #EndSARS protesters, to begin in January 2022.