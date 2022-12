50-year-old Jeremiah Kobia stares at the drying khat plants on his two-acre farm under a blistering sun in Igembe North constituency, Meru County.

“I have tried my best to save the plants using fertiliser and spraying pesticides but they are now dying due to lack of rain,” says Kobia of the plants whose leaves are chewed as a stimulant or drunk as an infusion.

A few kilometres from Kobia’s farm James Kitonga is also counting his losses. He recently sold his farm animals after it became untenable to sustain them due to a lack of pasture.