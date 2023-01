“At some point, the investment strategy would need to be reviewed to allow for more investment in liquid assets,” Karidza told The Africa Report in November during a presentation on the GEPF’s annual report for the year ended 31 March 2022.

In the year under review, the GEPF, the largest pension fund in Africa, had 1.26 million members and R2.3trn ($135.4bn) in assets under management ranging from domestic and foreign listed equities, as well as domestic bills and bonds.