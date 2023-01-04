Zimbabwe’s power crisis is so acute that 22-hour-per-day load shedding schedules have been introduced to free the load in the power grid during peak hours.
Is DRC’s Grand Inga Dam project a panacea to SADC power crisis?
Power deficits now threaten Southern African countries’ economies. Zimbabwe and South Africa are some of the hardest hit countries in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region. Consequently, there is now growing discussion that DRC's Grand Inga Dam project may be a panacea to the SADC power crisis.