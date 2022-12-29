marriage of convenience

Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia pull together after falling out

By Amélie Zaccour
Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:54

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Ankara on 22 June 2022. © MUSTAFA KAMACI/TURKISH PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP

After an Arab Spring-inspired decade of tensions and geopolitical rivalries, rapprochement appears to be on the horizon between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The UAE is already back in business with Ankara.

On 22 November, the Saudi Ministry of Finance announced the contribution of $5bn in economic aid to Turkey, something that would have been unimaginable just a few months ago after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi kingdom’s Istanbul consulate froze relations between the two countries.

