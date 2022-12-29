On 22 November, the Saudi Ministry of Finance announced the contribution of $5bn in economic aid to Turkey, something that would have been unimaginable just a few months ago after the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi within the Saudi kingdom’s Istanbul consulate froze relations between the two countries.
Turkey, UAE and Saudi Arabia pull together after falling out
After an Arab Spring-inspired decade of tensions and geopolitical rivalries, rapprochement appears to be on the horizon between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The UAE is already back in business with Ankara.