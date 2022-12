Outside a Northwest Petrol Station in Lagos, Segun Faluyi’s hand rests on his car’s ignition. Every few minutes, he turns the key and the car sputters into life: he drives a few metres and switches off the engine. It repeats every five minutes. There are over 30 cars ahead of him but he’s optimistic he will fill up his tank within three hours.

“This is the first time I’m queuing for fuel on Christmas Day. It’s bad, totally bad” says Faluyi, a taxi driver, hurriedly wiping a pool of sweat off his forehead and fixing his gaze on the car before him, for the next sign of movement.