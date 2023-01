In 2014, a humanitarian crisis worsened in Nigeria when several parts of its regions were heavily and constantly plagued with unprecedented terror assaults that targeted women and children.

A 2015 publication of the Global Terrorism Index, reported that the rage of terrorism in 2014 was highly catastrophic, disastrous, and the nation witnessed the biggest havoc and impact of terror attacks—with a record 7,512 deaths, an increase of over 300% since 2013.