Zimbabwe lithium ore export ban may be a step towards refinery

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 30 December 2022 06:01

A machine processes a lithium ion battery for iPhone in a factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Zimbabwe’s ban on the export of lithium ore may be a step towards the creation of in-country refining capability, says Premier African Minerals CEO George Roach.

A mining ministry circular in December states that “no lithium-bearing ores, or unbeneficiated lithium whatsoever” can be exported from Zimbabwe without written approval from mining minister Winston Chitando. Deputy mining minister Polite Kambamura has told Mining.Com that mining companies that are building processing plants will be excluded from the ban.

