On the evening of 16 to 17 November, four unmarked vehicles arrived before a house in the Abu Salim district of Tripoli. Half-a-dozen masked and armed men disembarked from these vehicles, entered the house, and grabbed a man named Abu Agila Mohammad Massoud Kheir al-Marimi from his bed.

Less than a month later, on 12 December, the 74-year-old man was standing before a federal judge in Washington DC, nearly 8,000km away.