Figures from the GMB show that as of mid-November 2022, the parastatal had received 120,000mt of wheat worth over Z$25m and Z$30bn (US$37.5m).

About 22% of the delivered wheat has been paid for, with the remaining 78% still to be paid, according to GMB officials.

READ MORE Why is Zimbabwe importing grain despite billions spent on the CAP?

For the standard grade of wheat, the Southern African nation’s most strategic crop after corn, GMB is paying a price of Z$243,680 (US$304) plus US$200 per tonne.