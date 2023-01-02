Nigeria: Biafra independence more important than Peter Obi as president of a failed system – IPOB

In 1967, the Republic of Biafra, a country comprised mostly of Igbos from southeastern Nigeria, announced its secession from Nigeria leading to a civil war.

It rejoined Nigeria after a defeat by the Nigerian military in the three-year war. Since 2014, The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has attempted to restore the Republic. The separatist group is founded by Nnamdi Kanu, a British Nigerian who is currently facing terrorism-related charges before a Nigerian court.

Emma Powerful has been IPOB’s spokesperson since its inception. During that period, he successfully shielded his personal details from the public: he never agrees to physical interviews and would only speak via phone or press statements.

In this interview, Powerful tells The Africa Report‘s Ben Ezeamalu about the group’s position on the 2023 general election in Nigeria, allegations that he is behind the attacks in the southeastern part, and the sit-at-home practice in the region.

Powerful declined repeated requests for a face-to-face interview and preferred that questions be sent to him via Whatsapp.

Here are the excerpts of the interview, edited for clarity:

The Africa Report: What is IPOB’s position towards the 2023 general election?