His departure as CEO is “not a question of personality” Bayoglu says. The problem was that De Ruyter listened to advisers who told him that solar and wind power were the way forward. “If he knew the generation business he wouldn’t have done that. He didn’t fix the coal-fired power stations.”
South Africa’s next Eskom CEO ignores coal at their peril – Bayoglu
André De Ruyter failed to fix load shedding at Eskom because he concentrated too much on renewable energy and not enough on coal-fired generation, Vuslat Bayoglu, managing director of mining investment company Menar, tells The Africa Report.