Kenya: Equity digitising SME lending with eye on higher repayments

By Sherif Tarek
Posted on Tuesday, 3 January 2023 15:18

Customers are pictured on their motorcycle taxis outside the Equity Bank Kasarani branch in the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

The overwhelming majority of loans from Equity Group Holdings are processed via mobile in Kenya, where the pan-African bank is now seeking to further push for digital SME lending, says Mary Wangari Wamae, the group executive director.

“Right now [in Kenya], about 95% of all the loan transactions in the bank are happening on the mobile [phone],” she told The Africa Report on the sidelines of the African Financial Industry Summit in Togo in late November.

