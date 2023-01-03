Kenya: Equity digitising SME lending with eye on higher repayments

2022: A prosperous year for African private equity
History has been made. More than $7.2bn (nearly €6.8bn) was raised on the continent through the first three quarters of 2022, almost completely ... eclipsing 2021’s fundraising numbers. Though 2022’s fourth quarter numbers have not yet been released to the general public, 2022 is already shaping up to be one of the most prosperous years in the history of African private equity. 10 years after Africa Rising, the sector has witnessed a true growth in interest.