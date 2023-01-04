Partnerships could be geographically specific, for example in Uganda, or they could provide solutions across the company’s operations, Steel says. Some discussions have already taken place, with Copia having some staff whose entire remit is payment partnerships.
Kenya’s Copia seeks payments solutions partners to support Ugandan expansion
East African business to consumer (B2C) online retailer Copia is looking for partners in payments solutions as it seeks to grow its presence in Uganda, CEO Tim Steel tells The Africa Report.