On the Rails

Kenya’s Copia seeks payments solutions partners to support Ugandan expansion

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 4 January 2023 06:00

A general view shows the capital city of Kampala in Uganda, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena

East African business to consumer (B2C) online retailer Copia is looking for partners in payments solutions as it seeks to grow its presence in Uganda, CEO Tim Steel tells The Africa Report.

Partnerships could be geographically specific, for example in Uganda, or they could provide solutions across the company’s operations, Steel says. Some discussions have already taken place, with Copia having some staff whose entire remit is payment partnerships.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business