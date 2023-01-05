After a decade of corruption scandals in the 2000s, Byarugaba was appointed in 2010. Under his guidance, the provident fund was reputed to be corrupt-free, yet by that time such an image was blemished amid increasing requests to obtain money from the fund.
Uganda: Will leadership fuss damage provident fund’s reputation?
Uganda’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is the most successful fund in East and Central Africa with assets worth $4.7bn, roughly 10% of Uganda’s GDP. But different power centres in the country have failed to reach a consensus on whether Richard Byarugaba, who steered its success for more than a decade, deserves to stay on the job.