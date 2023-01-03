Tanzania: President Hassan lifts ban on opposition political rallies

Uganda’s different approach of ‘negotiation’ to reclaim its artefacts
Uganda will in 2023 receive dozens of artefacts from the University of Cambridge's Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (MAA), which were taken ... in the early 20th century. However, unlike countries that have been forceful in calling out thieves – in reference to Western countries that stole their artefacts in the 19th and 20th century – Uganda has had to take a different approach to negotiations because many of its objects were bought - at bargain prices - rather than stolen.