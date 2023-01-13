With a median age of 18 and 60% of the population under 25, Africa is a continent of ‘digital natives’ with galloping rates of smartphone adoption. In 2022, more than 385 million Africans used social media (27% of the total population) and the figure grows daily. By 2030, three-quarters of Africans are projected to become internet users.
INVESTIGATION: Tiktok and the politics of tomorrow
Could TikTok be a ticking time bomb as disinformation spreads across the continent? The Africa Report uncovers multiple attempts to push lies and false narratives ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana.