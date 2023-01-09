Consensus among political analysts and pollsters is that the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) electoral dominance is in decline and could dip below 50% in 2024, when South Africa’s next general election takes place.
South Africa: 10 things on Ramaphosa’s economic team to-do list for 2023
After South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa secured the top spot in his party in December, attention has now turned to decisions his government is expected to make in 2023, the fourth year of his five-year stint.