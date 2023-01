The catastrophic incident shook the entire world. The US First Lady, Michelle Obama, P Diddy and Alicia Keys all joined the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. On the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood stars – Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and other cast members of The Expendables 3 – held up signboards bearing the same message.