Nigeria 2023: ‘Abacha tried to kill me in my own house’ – Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar was just coming of age when Nigeria gained its independence in 1960. Now 76, having lived through civil war and military rule, he fears that “the younger generation of politicians who are going to succeed us are losing that pan-Nigeria philosophy – they never got exposed to other parts of the country.”

He contrasts this with his own journey. “I grew up in the north, but joined the federal service, [which] enabled me to walk in all parts of the country, mostly in the south. Because of that, I was able to build bridges, [make] friends and so on. I never knew I was going to join politics.”