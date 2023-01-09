fever pitch

Nigeria 2023: ‘Abacha tried to kill me in my own house’ – Atiku Abubakar

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Monday, 9 January 2023 11:37

Nigerian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar speaks during the opposition Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) primaries in Abuja, on May 28, 2022. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Running for the sixth time in the presidential elections, the PDP candidate from the north does rule out investigations into corruption under the Buhari regime.

Atiku Abubakar was just coming of age when Nigeria gained its independence in 1960. Now 76, having lived through civil war and military rule, he fears that “the younger generation of politicians who are going to succeed us are losing that pan-Nigeria philosophy – they never got exposed to other parts of the country.”

He contrasts this with his own journey. “I grew up in the north, but joined the federal service, [which] enabled me to walk in all parts of the country, mostly in the south. Because of that, I was able to build bridges, [make] friends and so on. I never knew I was going to join politics.”

