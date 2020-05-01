Bill Gates – Coronavirus: ‘The big challenge is the urban slum areas’
The founder of Microsoft has been pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the fight against COVID-19
He wants an army of innovators to tackle the problem.
And beyond the immediate fight, says Gates, we need to look to our institutions as a way to tackle pandemics.
READ MORE Bill Gates: ‘Coronavirus will cost far more than $3 trillion’
“After World War Two, there was a huge investment made in global institutions”, says Gates. “Not institutions that actually could control things but at least created a forum for cooperation. And you have to say it’s very impressive that since World War Two, there hasn’t been a [war with] nuclear weapons used and the major powers have not gone to war with each other.”
That includes the World Health Organisation, currently under siege by the US administration.
