“We know that commitments are only as good as our ability to deliver on them,” Blinken told reporters at the summit.

“That’s why we asked one of our most experienced senior diplomats, Ambassador Johnnie Carson, to return to the State Department as our special representative for the US-Africa Leaders Summit implementation. With nearly four decades of experience as a diplomat, deep relationships across the region, I can think of no one better to ensure that our words are actually translated into action.”

Here are 10 things to know about the diplomat who will help make or break Biden’s policy of re-engagement with the continent.