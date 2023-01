Re-connecting Tigray was a key part of the ceasefire deal struck between the Tigray rebels and the federal government in November. The region has been mostly cut off from the outside world since war broke out more than two years ago, with road and air links severed.

Flights have also resumed to the regional capital Mekelle and to Shire, a major hub for aid in the northwest of the region. Several areas have been re-connected to the national power grid and bank services are slowly coming back online, although many people are still unable to withdraw cash and access their savings.