A little over one year ago, on 23 December 2021, Canada, along with several EU countries, issued a joint statement strongly condemning the deployment of mercenaries by the Wagner Group in Mali, a first of its kind in modern times.

Prior to this, Wagner’s presence had never been openly acknowledged by official Western sources, much less specific countries. However, for them, there can be no doubt: the Russian-based private military outfit has indeed set foot in the land of Soundiata Keïta.