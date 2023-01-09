For the moment, two COMAC models have yet to receive certification from anyone besides the Chinese Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC), with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) still outstanding. This does not necessarily serve as a barrier to the African market, however.
Will Chinese-owned COMAC make a dent in the African market of Airbus and Boeing?
Beyond Asian continental borders, is there a market for what COMAC has to offer to the world? Does Africa, and in particular COMAC’s continental competitors, fear a Chinese manufacturing surge?