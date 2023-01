Tinubu's backyard

Insurgent candidate Peter Obi has won endorsements by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other influential groups in the Yoruba dominated south-west. Frontrunner Bola Tinubu holds the political machinery of the area in an iron grip. However, Obi is hoping to make inroads in the rural hinterlands, and cause an upset in this bloc of 18.3 million voters - the second largest in the country.