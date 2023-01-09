Speaking to supporters who gathered to witness his first presidential rally at Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos on 15 November 2022, Tinubu devoted most of his speech to praising President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nigeria 2023: Can Buhari push Tinubu across the finish line?
After staying away from Bola Tinubu's presidential rallies, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally agreed to campaign for him in 10 states. The decision is now being celebrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Could this give Tinubu the final push to Aso Rock?