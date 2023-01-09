All the output from the plant, located on the Kaduna river in Nigeria’s Niger state, has to be sold to the government, which on average only pays about half of its bill to Zambia-based CEC Africa, Katepa says. The CEC Africa CEO wants to have the right to sell some of the power to other buyers. “Being allowed to sell to bilateral contractors would improve our cashflow,”he says.
Nigeria: CEC Africa seeks to renegotiate Shiroro hydroelectric power agreement
CEC Africa wants to renegotiate its agreement to supply the Nigerian government with power from the 600 MW Shiroro hydroelectric power plant, CEO Emmanuel Katepa tells The Africa Report.