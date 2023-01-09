Against the Current

Nigeria: CEC Africa seeks to renegotiate Shiroro hydroelectric power agreement

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 9 January 2023 14:38

The Shiroro hydroelectric power plant in Nigeria. Photo supplied.

CEC Africa wants to renegotiate its agreement to supply the Nigerian government with power from the 600 MW Shiroro hydroelectric power plant, CEO Emmanuel Katepa tells The Africa Report.

All the output from the plant, located on the Kaduna river in Nigeria’s Niger state, has to be sold to the government, which on average only pays about half of its bill to Zambia-based CEC Africa, Katepa says. The CEC Africa CEO wants to have the right to sell some of the power to other buyers. “Being allowed to sell to bilateral contractors would improve our cashflow,”he says.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business