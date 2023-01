This is part 5 of a 5-part series

Less than a dollar a day: this is the amount a cocoa farmer in Côte d’Ivoire earns on average. It sums up the battle being waged by Abidjan and Accra, united in the “cocoa OPEC” since 2018, to improve their farmers’ income. While the two West African countries provide nearly 60% of the world’s supply of beans, and the chocolate industry generates some $130bn in sales each year, the vast majority of cocoa farmers struggle to make a living from their activity.